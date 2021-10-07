Ex-NBA champion Paul Gasol retires

BARCELONA: Double NBA winner and Europe’s most succesful basketballer Pau Gasol said on Tuesday he had made the “difficult decision” to retire, but at 41 was at ease with his choice. Gasol, the older brother of recently-released Memphis Grizzlies centre Marc Gasol, won the competition in 2009 and 2010 during his time at the Los Angeles Lakers. Two years ago, he suffered a foot injury which threatened to end his career earlier than planned. “It is a difficult decision. As you can imagine, it is difficult, after so many years, but it is a considered decision, you have to change gear a little, and know how to enjoy it,” ex-centre Gasol told reporters at a press conference in Barcelona. “I wanted to end up playing and enjoying myself, not on crutches and with operations,” he added. He was a six-time NBA All-Star after being named the league’s Rookie of the Year in 2002 and won his two NBA crowns alongside Kobe Bryant. Gasol emotionally paid tribute to former Lakers team-mate Bryant, who died in January 2020 in a helicopter crash.













