Chris Hemsworth promises ‘Extraction 2’ will be ‘bigger and badder’

Chris Hemsworth is loved worldwide thanks to his turn as Thor, but when the actor showed off his action chops minus the superhero suit in 2020 film Extraction, the audience fell in love with him a little more.

Hemsworth played the lead role in Netflix’s Sam Hargrave directorial that also featured Indian stars Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda and Priyanshu Painyuli among others.

The film is getting a sequel as we recently saw a teaser during Netflix’s Tudum. Chris has now revealed that the sequel will be “bigger and badder than the first.”

Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a video from the filming of Extraction. He shared in the caption that Extraction has won big at Taurus World Stunt Awards. “Huge wins for @extractionfilm at the Taurus World Stunt Awards. Massive thanks and congrats to the incredible stunt team for putting themselves on the line, making Extraction the massive success it continues to be,” he wrote.

Hemsworth also added that the shooting for the sequel will begin soon. The actor further wrote, “Shooting for the sequel begins soon and believe it or not, it’ll be bigger and badder than the first. Stay tuned for more chaos!”

Chris Hemsworth played a black ops mercenary named Tyler Rake in Extraction. The Russo Brothers, best known for directing Avengers Infinity War and Avengers Endgame, will be back as producers on the sequel.