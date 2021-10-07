Priyanka Chopra hailed as ‘trailblazer’ on upcoming podcast

Priyanka Chopra is a force to reckon with, clearly. The actor, who has a long list of projects in the pipeline, will be the first guest on the new podcast of Victoria’s Secret. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster, photographer and member of the VS collective, Amanda De Cadenet, the first season of the podcast will feature conversations with dynamic women in the industry.

In the first episode, PC will talk about how she defines herself, and how she expresses her feelings and what her experience was like growing up in a patriarchal society. The 39-year-old actor also discusses racism, faith, processing grief, self-love -and will also bring up her husband, Nick Jonas.

De Cadenet is full of praise of Priyanka Chopra. “Priyanka is the complete package of smart, gorgeous, humble and mindfully intentioned. And she’s a trailblazer,” shared De Cadenet with People. De Cadenet also mentioned that Priyanka has a ‘willingness to go behind the headlines’, and showcase a side of herself to the public that they haven’t seen before.

Priyanka told People, “I truly enjoyed coming together with Amanda de Cadenet as a fellow VS Collective member to hopefully open up the dialogue/the stage for others to share their stories and take charge of their own lives and journeys. VS Voices is just the beginning and I can’t wait to share what’s next on the horizon!”

The rest of the guests have not been announced as yet.

Priyanka Chopra is awaiting the release of her film, The Matrix: Resurrections with Keanu Reeves. Apart from this, she also has Text for You with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan, a wedding-themed reality show, a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling and the Ma Anand Sheela biopic. With regard to Bollywood, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.