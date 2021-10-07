Hasaan Khawar appointed Punjab govt’s spokesperson

Recently appointed Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) on Information and Special Initiatives Hasaan Khawar has replaced Fayyazul Hassan Chohan as the Punjab government’s spokesperson, according to a notification issued by the Chief Minister’s Office on Wednesday. Chohan had been appointed as the spokesperson for the provincial government a week after Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had resigned as the special assistant to the Punjab chief minister on information in August, earlier this year. In a recent development, Khawar has been appointed on the post rendered vacant by Awan. After his appointment as the SACM, he tweeted, “Alhamdulillah! I’ve been appointed as Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information & Special Initiatives. I’m grateful to CM Usman Buzdar for trusting me for this important role.” Khawar pledged in the tweet that he would give his best under Buzdar’s leadership to achieve Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision. With Khawar being given the additional charge of the Punjab government’s spokesperson, this is the third time that the Punjab government has removed Chohan from its information wing.













