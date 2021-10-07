Pakistani community takes part in Beijing Int’l Kite Festival

Kite players and fans from across the world including Pakistan participated in the Beijing International Kite Festival held in the Beijing.

They participated in this activity and felt the charm of the interweaving of traditional culture and modern sports competition in sports events. The wide participation of fans shows the attraction of the Chinese national sports and national fitness brand events.

Muhammad Yasir, a Pakistani Scholar remarked that kite flying was considered a healthy activity and he was really happy to participate in this event. Another Pakistani scholar Muhammad Afaque Ahmed expressed his pleasure and said that this event provided him a good opportunity to interact with the international community. Muhammad Ahsan also shared similar sentiments and said, I have learnt about the Chinese culture and traditions. The event set up Winter Olympic Cultural kite making exhibition, kite making and flying activities and Beijing Tianjin Hebei exchange competition, which attracted about 500 people to attend. At the same time, the organizing committee also opened a kite flying exhibition online. All kite lovers at home and abroad could participate in the activity by uploading flying videos or work pictures.