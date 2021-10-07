New commissioner Karachi for early resolution of civic issues

Newly appointed Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon Wednesday chaired a meeting with Deputy Commissioners at his office to review the implementation of government directives and initiatives for the development and improvement of the city.

It was decided in the meeting that all the deputy commissioners would make concerted efforts for the solution of civic issues and prepare a comprehensive report on their efforts for solution and submit it to the Commissioner Karachi every month. The Commissioner said the deputy commissioners should remain in touch with the citizens, listen to their grievances and take steps in collaboration with the concerned agencies for their timely redressal.

He said DCs should strengthen the liaison with the citizens and local bodies for the solution of problems of citizens and for development of the city.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Asad Ali Khan and all Deputy Commissioners. All the Deputy Commissioners briefed about the steps taken to provide relief to masses in their respective districts and the efforts made for betterment of the city. It was decided in the meeting that the DCs would strengthen liaison and cooperation with the civic bodies including Police, Local Government, Water and Sewerage Board, Solid Waste Management Board, K-Electric and Sui Gas to solve civic issues and provide convenience to the citizens. The meeting also reviewed the implementation of Supreme Court orders for cleaning of rain drains, elimination of encroachments, performance of anti-polio campaign and dengue situation.