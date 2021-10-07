Graana.com, UCP to launch Pakistan’s first BS in real estate management

Setting a pragmatic benchmark in the real estate academia, Graana.com and the University of Central Punjab gear up to launch Pakistan’s First ever BS in real estate management. Pakistan’s first multidisciplinary Bachelor’s in Real Estate Management course aims to build a pathway to develop a quality workforce and strategic leaders with successful careers to take on the challenges of the housing sector in Pakistan and come up with relevant solutions.

In this regard, CEO Graana.com Shafiq Akbar, along with the senior management of UCP – including Dean Business school, Faisal Mustafa, hosted a webinar to discuss the importance of formal education in revolutionising the sector. “To promote this initiative,Graana.com promises jobs to the graduates of BS Real Estate Management from UCP,” announced CEO Graana.com Shafiq Akbar during the webinar. The wide-range degree is an amalgam of finance and management theories, beginning with core economics, finance, and general management subjects. The attendees will be subjected to analyse financial and real estate markets and gain a greater understanding of how financial institutions and property markets operate. This will further enable them to find out the existing loopholes in the real estate sector, which will be addressed through an academic approach.

The objective of the BS course is to specialise in all phases of the real estate cycle – from conceptualising, initiating, and analysing to negotiating, financing, and closing the transaction and property sales and marketing. It further guarantees to nurture the youth by instilling a comprehensive knowledge and developing practical real estate business skill set, promoting real estate entrepreneurship and employment.