FCEPL joins UN Global Compact

FrieslandCampinaEngro Pakistan Ltd, a leading dairy company with over 150 years of dairy expertise has joined the United Nations Global Compact to reinforce its commitment towards achieving the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and promoting responsible business.

The UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, with more than 9,500 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 60 local networks. It provides strategic direction and support to enable businesses to achieve their sustainability objectives.

Ali Ahmed Khan, Managing Director FCEPL stated, “Our corporate values are wholly aligned with the principles embodied by the UNGC. By formalizing this partnership, we not only hope to be stalwarts in championing this common cause, but also serve as exemplars for our industry and other businesses in Pakistan”.

Majyd Aziz, President UNGC Network Pakistan, in his address emphasised “the imperatives of showcasing to the world the positive initiatives of Pakistani enterprises in creating the environment to attain the objectives of sustainable development goals. Fortunately, more and more Pakistani corporations are now seriously involved in this progress and that it is the private sector that must lead to achieve excellence in meeting the SDG targets”.

GM – Corporate Communications FCEPL, Sania Sattar said, “Sustainability and integrity are cornerstones of our business. We believe that a rising tide raises all ships, and having a close, symbiotic relationship with the environment and communities we operate in, is a vital asset which empowers us in our mission of nourishing Pakistan.”