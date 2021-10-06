Dollar smuggling into Afghanistan

It has come to light that, despite denials on the part of the FBR (Federal Board of Revenue), smuggling of US dollars from Pakistan to Afghanistan has indeed played, and continues to play, a significant part in the epic fall of the rupee in the currency market. It has been reported, and not denied by the government so far, that many of the 15,000 or so labourers that cross Chaman and Torkhan border every day carry between 10,000 and 30,000 dollars with them, which has made the Rawalpindi currency brokers the hottest businessmen of the twin cities.

Surely Pakistan Customs is well aware of this trend and is taking action even as people discuss this point. It’s all but impossible to carry currency out of Pakistan on flights because of stringent measures already in place at airports across the country. But the situation at the border, which thousands of people cross every day, is very different. Although the law now requires everybody to disclose whatever amount of money they carry, it is still yet to develop into a fool proof system. Then there’s also truck drivers that enable daily trade between the two countries who are also known to make a quick buck on the side by buying dollars on one side and delivering them on the other.

Such a situation would be untenable even in the best of times. And these are far closer to the worst of times as the economy is not responding to stimulus measures as it should, imports outstrip exports by a very wide margin, the current account deficit is on the rise, the local currency is locked into a steep fall, and the country could well default if the IMF program is not restarted. How, then, can we stand idly by as the change of guard in Kabul stimulates the biggest cross-border currency smuggling scam in our history? Hopefully the government will put its foot down sooner rather than later and the customs department will end all such smuggling. That ought to put a break on the dollar’s rise. *