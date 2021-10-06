PM orders Tarin for effective usage of national assets

ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered to take stern measures to ensure the effective usage of national assets.

The premier maintained this while meeting with Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, who called on him here in Islamabad. He also ordered to pay special attention to tourism in the country by fully benefitting from Pakistan’s exquisite and historical assets.

On the other hand, during the meeting, views were also exchanged about the matters related to the establishment of the Assets Management Authority.

Meanwhile, the prime minister directed to make the Board of Investment (BOI) further effective to pave the way for business in the country for the socio-economic progress of the masses.

The prime minister, who was also briefed about the current state of the economy in the country, further directed to take practical steps for giving maximum relief to the common man.