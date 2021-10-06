All stakeholders to be taken into confidence for census, PM tells MQM delegation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that all stakeholders will be taken into confidence for census.

During the present government, institutions were independent, he added. The Prime Minister was talking to a delegation of Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM), which called on him here.

Minister for Information Technology Syed Ameen-ul-Haq, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Senator Faisal Sabzwari and Minister for Planning Asad Umar were present in the meeting.

During the meeting the matters relating to census and the ongoing federal government projects in Sindh were discussed. The Prime Minister said that the use of electronic voting machines will bring in transparency in the electoral process.

He said that there was a need to create awareness about the positive effects of electronic voting machines on electoral process in Pakistan. The participants viewed that the government and allied parties together were playing effective role for development in Sindh particularly in Karachi.

The delegation appreciated the Prime Minister for federal government projects for improvement of public transport and infrastructure in Karachi.