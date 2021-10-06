US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman embark on two-day visit of Pakistan

United States Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is all set for a two-day visit to Pakistan along with a seven-member US team.

This will be one of the first high-level officials under President Joe Biden to visit Pakistan, after CIA Director Will Burns.

However, the delegation will arrive on October 7 and the Foreign Ministry wrote a letter to the aviation division for making arrangements.

The visitors will hold discussions with the Pakistani leadership on the issue of Afghanistan. Earlier, the deputy secretary of state praised Pakistan’s calls for an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Moreover, the ministry directed the aviation officials that the visiting dignitaries be excepted from body search, photographing, and the state lounge be allocated for them. They will also be excluded from the PCR test compulsion.