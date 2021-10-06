Yousaf Raza Gillani barred from flying to Italy

ISLAMABAD: The airport staff barred Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani from flying abroad at Islamabad airport on Wednesday.

Sources said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) stopped the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Yousaf Raza Gillani from leaving the country. His name is on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Senator Gillani along with her daughter arrived at Islamabad International airport. He had to fly to Italy to participate in a conference, sources familiar with the matter informed.

The officials at the immigration counter told Gillani that his name had been on the Exit Control List (ECL).

After being informed that his name was placed on ECL, Yousaf Raza Gillani left the airport, the sources. The former prime minister’s name is on the ECL in the chairman OGRA appointment case from 2013.

Last year, the former prime minister had travelled abroad on one-time permission, said the sources within the Interior Ministry.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani. Nab also file a reference against former water and power minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others accused. The cases are because of their involvement in the illegal appointment of former chairman OGRA Sadiq.

The other accused include Shaukat Durrani, Member Technical for selection process, Javed Nazir, member selection committee from OGRA, Sikandar Hayat Mekan, ex-senior joint secretary Cabinet Division.