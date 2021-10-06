BAP members urge Balochistan CM to resign today

QUETTA: On Wednesday, the malcontent members of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have urged Chief Minister and former party president Jam Kamal Khan to step down otherwise get ready to face a no-confidence motion.

While holding a press conference, Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi asked the chief minister to resign on “moral grounds” as people and party had no more confidence in him.

Buledi warned that if Kamal refuse to step down from his post, the Balochistan chief minister will have no other option except to deal with a no-confidence motion in the provincial assembly.

On the other hand, BAP MPA Asad Baloch asserted the same sentiments, saying that the people of the province had expressed “no-confidence” in him, and if he fails to resign till 5 pm on October 6, the province’s MPAs would move a no-confidence motion against him.

BAP and other political parties’ leaders, including Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Muhammad Khan Lehri, Sikandar Imrani, Lala Rashid, Bushra Rind, Mahjabeen Sheeran, Laila Tareen, and Naseebullah Murree attended the press conference.

Jam Kamal has not resigned as Balochistan CM

Earlier, the Balochistan chief minister took to social media to calm down rumours he had also resigned from his post after he gave up the post of BAP president.

“I would again say, this is the most democratic party in Pakistan. Differences come, we discuss them, debate on them and Alhamdulillah solve them too,” he tweeted.

Kamal had tweeted about a meeting between him and six BAP members, saying that the meeting was held in a warm atmosphere.

“Some individuals wanted to create more differences and wanted us to react on each other, but Alhamdulillah we all have shown great responsibility and respect to each other,” he had tweeted.

Kamal was elected as the president of the party, which was formed months before the July 2018 general election.