PCB Director Commercial Babar Hamid resigns under mysterious circumstances

LAHORE: On Wednesday, Babar Hamid, the director commercial of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has stepped down from his position.

Sources privy to the matter said that he sent his resignation to PCB chairperson Ramiz Raj, Daily Times reported.

On the other hand, PCB hasn’t confirmed Hamid’s resignation yet.

Hamid was behind the New Zealand series DRS fiasco, sources said, adding that Ramiz Raja had asked for an inquiry, but Hamid resigned before it could start.

Earlier in June 2019, he was appointed by former PCB chairperson Ehsan Mani.