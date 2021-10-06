Veteran comedian Umer Sharif’s body shifted to Karachi

KARACHI: On Wednesday, the body of veteran comedian and actor Umer Sharif has been shifted to Karachi from Germany, Daily Times reported.

Earlier, the body was shifted to Istanbul from Munich, from where a Turkish Airlines TK708 plane taking the body landed at Karachi International airport.

Pakistan’s counsel general in Germany Amjad Ali and Umer’s wife Zareen Ghazal escorted the dead body. Upon arrival, the body was covered in the Pakistani flag and handed over to the sons of the late comedian.

The dead body of Umer Sharif has been shifted to the mortuary of the social welfare department.

On the other hand, all arrangements were made by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to receive the dead body at the cargo terminal of the Karachi airport.

The comedian’s funeral prayer would be offered on Wednesday afternoon in Clifton. He will be laid to rest in Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard, according to his last will.