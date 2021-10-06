NCOC reports 39 deaths, 1,212 new cases in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: NCOC has reported 39 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours (Tuesday), taking the overall number of deaths to 27,986. According to fresh information from the National Command and Operation Center,1,212 new cases were administered yesterday. After the emergence of new cases, the number of total infections now stood at1,253,868.

Moreover, a total of 46,477 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan on Tuesday, whereas the positivity ratio stood at 2.60 percent. During the last 24 hours (Tuesday), 2,171 patients have recovered from the virus whereas the total recoveries stood at 1,181,054. However, the number of patients in critical care was 3,079.

Furthermore, 461,258 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 434,139 in Punjab, 175,012 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,839 in Islamabad, 33,004 in Balochistan, 34,278 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,338 in Gilgit Baltistan.