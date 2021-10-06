Dengue fever kills another person in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A person on Wednesday died of dengue hemorrhagic fever in Islamabad.

The latest casualty has brought the death toll to four during the last three weeks in Islamabad. Among four, three deceased patients belong to the rural areas of Islamabad, while one is from the Urban, said sources.

The dengue hemorrhagic fever in Islamabad is on the rise. 62 more people are said to be suffering from fever in the last 24 hours. The federal capital has registered 719 cases of dengue fever in the current season.

Rural areas have reported 486 cases, whereas, urban areas have reported 233 cases in Islamabad, sources said.

Dengue cases are on the rise in KP, Punjab and Sindh and according to sources. Delay in fumigation by the administration has resulted in an upsurge in dengue patients this season.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in all regions in recent years.