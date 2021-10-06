NAB submits reply in assets reference case against Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday submitted its reply in court. The reply is over acquittal petitions of accused in assets case against former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

NAB prosecutor Afzal Qureshi today appeared in the accountability court after his recovery from coronavirus.

Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir inquired about his health and the prosecutor said his health has now greatly improved.

Defence counsel Qazi Misbahul Hassan said, “Earlier, we were not even accepting the coronavirus pandemic.”

NAB submitted its reply in court over acquittal petitions of accused in the assets beyond means reference against Ishaq Dar.

NAB prosecutor pleaded to the court to reject the acquittal petition of Saeed Ahmed, Mansoor Raza and Naeem Mehmood in the case.

Defence counsel Advocate Qazi Misbah requested for time to the court for cross examination of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reply.

Prosecutor also pleaded for an early hearing of the reference adding that the case has been in its final phase.

The court adjourned further hearing on the acquittal petitions until October 20.