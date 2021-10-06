STEM schools project to prove game-changer: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that Pakistan Science Foundation was going to launch a program today which in his view will be a game-changer.

In a tweet, the minister said the project was designed to convert 450 government schools into STEM (science, technology, engineering, and maths) schools because the country cannot change unless government schools were modernized.

He said that he was glad that despite the delay, the project was becoming a reality today.He said that after the initial 450 schools, more a more schools will follow this model.

Fawad Hussain said that universities have been asked to adopt schools and improve the quality of science education at the school level.