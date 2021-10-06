Rupee remains flat against dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee against US dollar remained unchanged in the interbank trading on Tuesday to close at Rs170.80. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs172.4 and Rs173.4 respectively. Similarly, the price of euro was appreciated by 61 paisa and closed at Rs198.02 against the last day’s trading of Rs197.41, the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.53, whereas an increase of 76 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs232.45 as compared to its last closing of Rs231.69. The exchange rates of Emirati dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs46.50 and Rs45.54 respectively.













