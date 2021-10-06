Kashmir’s ‘Ayi Bahaar’ could be our new favourite track of the season!

Just when our feel-good playlist was about to get boring, one of our favourite bands has dropped some fun and happy new music and we couldn’t be any happier.

Kashmir the Band is back on the scene with a bright new single ‘Ayi Bahaar’, accompanied by an equally cheery and funky music video.

The band that rose to fame with Pepsi Battle of the Bands in 2017 has been giving us more and more reasons to fan girl over them as time has passed, and here we are once again, declaring our undying love for this band. ‘Ayi Bahaar’, in one word, is a sweet song. It is nostalgic, fun, bright, and cheerful – it is the happy music you need on the drive to work when you’re trying to start your day with good vibes, and on the ride back home when you’re trying to end it with equally good feels. The colourful music video accompanied by the song will probably remind you of being outdoors, chilling with your friends, enjoying good weather, good food – with of course your favourite music playing in the background.

Spring is equal to a good mood, and a good mood can generally be fuelled by some good music. Whether you’re feeling the weather or not, there are not many things that hanging out with your friends, talking about everything and nothing and listening to your favourite music together doesn’t fix. For us, ‘Ayi Bahaar’ is all about those feelings.

Bilal Ali’s vocal – that have taken our breath away is slow and soft tracks like ‘Khwaab’ and ‘Pari’, have us tapping our feet to the beat in ‘Ayi Bahaar’. The range of these young talented musicians make you feel like you’re in your happy place, even though you might just be sitting alone in your room, doing some work, with ‘Ayi Bahaar’ playing in the background is amazing. ‘Ayi Bahaar’ hits all the right spots and makes you bob your head along with the music.

Kashmir the band’s has been an amazing journey in Pakistan’s music scene right from the first appearance in Pepsi Battle of the bands. Though it was their win that opened great new avenues for the band, their unique sound, and live energy is what caught everyone’s eye right from the beginning. We still can’t forget the first time we heard ‘Kaghaz Ka Jahaz’ performed live and ‘Ayi Bahaar’ in some ways reminds us so much of that music. The OG Kashmir the band fans would remember – and we have to say it has been quite a while since Pakistan saw an alternative rock band with this potential that has been living up to its expectations till now.

As reviews and good words are pouring in from critics, we’re also seeing so many fans praising the band for the new single. YouTube comments are filled with praises for their music and we think Kashmir deserves this recognition and so much more. It has been rewarding to see the band come so far in terms of their sound and the music they make, all the while sticking to the unique voice that made us love them. They’re not afraid to experiment – and that is what we love about them. For now, we can’t wait for some new music from the band!