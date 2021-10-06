Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal’s chemistry warming our hearts

Contrary to its legacy of Rukhsati based TVCs, Molty Foam has recently released two commercials that are different, witty and praise worthy.

The latest Molty Foam ad is in spotlight, starring Pakistan’s most beloved celebrity couple Ahad and Sajal. The chemistry they share is a different game altogether and let’s just leave it right here, Kahin Nazar Na Lag Jaye!

The TVC won us the moment Sajal points Ahad ‘why he didn’t put the sheets?’ Have you ever seen a mattress ad where there is even a slight mention of bed sheets? This is something these commercials are always criticised for. However, this time the makers have very interestingly addressed this insight thus making it so relatable.

It’s not just us, the Internet loves this smart move too.

Another reason why this ad was able to garner a million plus views in no time is the celebration of trust and companionship this story celebrates. Fans love how subtly the ad compares that a mattress is similar to a relationship, they work best when the partners know how to handle pressure. Sajal’s lovely and witty banter makes us fall in love with her exceptional acting skills all over again. The #SaathHameshaKa is trending left, right and centre. Fans are enjoying the situation and tagging their loved ones. Couples are questioning each other who’s better at handling pressure, reminding us the power of a good communication strategy. We hope this aspires our advertisers to come up with similar relatable and captivating storylines.