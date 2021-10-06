Pandora Papers: ministers should resign if burden of proof lies with them: Ali Muhammad

Reacting to the Pandora Papers, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the ministers and government officials should resign if the burden of proof, prima facie, lies with them. Ali Muhammad said that the ministers could perform their duties until fixation of the responsibility. Currently, the Pandora Papers are at the stage of initial investigations, he said, adding that if the burden of proof lies with the ministers, “they cannot keep their portfolios morally”. Responding to a question, the minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has tasked the FBR, FIA and NAB with investigating revelations made in the Pandora Papers.













