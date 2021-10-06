Govt urges SC to withdraw order on Dar’s Senate membership

The federal government on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court with a request to withdraw its order that suspended the Senate membership of PML-N leader Ishaq Dar in May 2018, a private TV channel reported.

The application was moved through Deputy Attorney General Nayab Gardezi which stated that in the wake of promulgation of the Elections (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, the issue before the court has acquired an altogether different legal dimension. “The Applicant, in the circumstances as law officer of the Federation as well as a citizen of Pakistan, has acquired sufficient legal interest for being arrayed as a necessary and proper party without whom no effective order could be passed.”

Dar was elected as a senator on a technocrat seat from Punjab in 2018, but he did not take his oath owing to his stay in London on health grounds. However, on May 8, 2018, a three-judge bench led by former chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar suspended his membership over his failure to appear in court despite repeated summons.

Earlier, PML-N Senator Ishaq Dar informed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that he was ready to take oath as a member of the Upper House of parliament but the only hurdle in doing so was a Supreme Court suspension order of May 2018. The announcement from the PML-N’s former finance minister came amid efforts by the government to de-seat Dar so that Shukat Tarin, who is the incumbent finance minister, can become a senator.

“The Supreme Court suspended the notification of my election through its order dated May 8, 2018,” the PML-N leader said, adding that a civil appeal was still pending adjudication. Dar maintained that he had sent a letter to the ECP on September 29, stating that he had not taken oath as a Senate member, nor was he in a position to take so because of the suspension order of the top court.