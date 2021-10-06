Moonis Elahi denies allegation of owning offshore firm

Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi on Tuesday reacted to the news of his name being mentioned in the Pandora Papers and denied the allegations of owning an offshore company.

Taking to Twitter, Elahi wrote, “I do not own any offshore company nor do I have any assets which have not been declared.” The minister further said that he refutes “all assertions to the contrary.”

It should be noted that Elahi’s name, along with 700 Pakistanis, was mentioned in the Pandora Papers, an investigation uncovering financial secrets held by high-profile individuals across the world.

Aside from Elahi, Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin; Senator Faisal Vawda; PML-N leader Ishaq Dar’s son, Ali Dar; PPP’s Sharjeel Memon; the family of Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar; and PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan, among others were mentioned in the report with alleged links to offshore companies. Some retired army officials, businessmen — including Axact’s CEO Shoaib Sheikh — and media company owners, have also been named in the leaks.

Earlier, Shaukat Tarin, Abdul Aleem Khan, Sharjeel’s Memon, and Ali Dar had also issued clarifications regarding the Pandora Papers probe.