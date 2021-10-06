Taliban make appointments on key government posts

The Afghan Taliban on Tuesday appointed advisers and commanders on key positions and appointed Maulvi Abdul Kabir as deputy prime minister for political affairs of the new set-up in Kabul.

According to a statement released by the group, Mullah Abdul Majeed Akhunzada will be looking after matters related to those who were killed or disabled during the war while Mullah Abdul Razzaq Akhund will be his deputy.

The group also appointed Maulvi Saqawallah as special adviser on education and Maulvi Shamsuddin Pehlvan as the adviser for agriculture and livestock.

Similarly, Maulvi Muteeul Haq was made president of the red crescent organisation, while Mullah Nooruddin Turabi was appointed his deputy.

Maulvi Abdul Rasheed was appointed as the adviser of the municipality for Kabul district. The group, while forming two administrative divisions, appointed Sardar Muhammad and Sheikh Muhammad Hanif as directors of the south-west and south-east districts, respectively.

Mullah Muhammad Ali was given the portfolio of intelligence while Maulvi Nasrullah Muti was tasked with the education ministry responsibilities.

According to the statement, Taimoor Shah was made logistics director of interior affairs. Mullah Mehrullah was made commander of forces in Kandhar, while Mullah Wali Jan Hamza was appointed his deputy.

Likewise, Maulvi Hamdullah was tasked to lead the forces in Kabul while Maulvi Nusrat will be his deputy. Maulvi Ataullah Umri will lead the forces in Mazar-e-Sharif while Maulvi Amanuddin will assist him in his duties.