Saudi Navy commander, naval chief discuss collaboration

Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters Islamabad on Tuesday and discussed issues of mutual interests.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the visiting dignitary was received by Naval Chief and smart contingent of Pakistan Navy presented Guard of Honour to the Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces. The visiting dignitary was then introduced to Principal Staff Officers at NHQ.

Later, during a meeting of the Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily with the Chief of the Naval Staff in his office, discussions were held on professional matters and bilateral naval collaboration. The meeting focused on various avenues of cooperation between the two Navies. A briefing on role and capabilities of Pakistan Navy was also given to the visiting dignitary. Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi also highlighted Pakistan Navy’s commitment and efforts for ensuring maritime security & stability in the region including Pakistan Navy’s initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP).

Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region.

Both the dignitaries agreed to further enhance mutual interaction in diverse fields of training, mutual visits and defence collaboration. The visit is expected to strengthen the bilateral collaboration between the two Navies.