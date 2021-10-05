Trade deficit grows over 100pc in Q1

Nobody expected any pleasant surprises from the first quarter’s trade balance, but the fact that it has widened by more than 100 percent is really shocking. This means that whatever measures have been taken to stimulate exports are not working, considering the overwhelming need and demand for imports, so something extraordinary will certainly have to be done to keep this fiscal’s expansionary budget on track. That these figures have come out just as the government has started negotiations with the IMF, to get back into the $6 billion bailout facility, only makes matters worse. In all likelihood, the Fund will not like what it sees and want us to tighten screws even more on the spending side.

It’s not right to blame demand for machinery, which should have run its course by now, or even rising commodity prices in the international market because the fact is that exports are not doing the job required of them. And with the rupee also weakening, the trade imbalance is only going to get worse. It’s not very reassuring, to put it very mildly, that the first quarter’s deficit is 41 percent of the entire fiscal year’s target.

It’s also not right to continue to rely on inflated remittances to do the job. The bulge was welcome but temporary, and even the central bank has admitted that future growth will not match the jump in the immediate past because international travel has reopened and people have less incentive to send all their money back home through formal channels. Unfortunately for the government foreign direct and portfolio investment is on the decline as well, which means there is far less foreign exchange coming in than going out. That alone should ring alarm bells in the finance ministry because keeping the current account deficit around the target of two percent of GDP will not become very difficult. The deficit needs to be controlled, or other stats like exchange rate, inflation, growth, etc, will also suffer. *