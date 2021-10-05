Clashes erupt between YDA and police

Islamabad: Young doctors Association (YDA) on Tuesday protested against the National Licensing Exam (NLE) regulated by Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC). The protest was staged outside Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) building in Islamabad. Clashes erupted between young doctors and police when both the parties had fierce exchange of words.

Police have stated that initially, young doctors pelted stones on them and in return, police was force to baton-charge the protesters and fire tear gas, as the doctors tried to enter into premises of PMC building. So far, Police have arrested several protesters on the charge of violence. The YDA had earlier demanded the release of their detained colleagues, stating that if the administration did not let them free, they would stage sit-ins and protests across the country in this regard. YDA refuted police’s stance and said that the protest was peaceful.