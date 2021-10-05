President to launch STEM pilot program Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi will launch STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths) pilot program Wednesday, initially for 50 higher secondary schools of the country.

Through the program, the students would be imparted training in the said fields. The STEM is a teaching philosophy that integrates all four disciplines together into a single program offering instruction in the real world as opposed to purely academic applications and teaching methods.

For the program, the students would be selected considering their capacity and special training modules would be designed for them. The program would be implemented across Pakistan including Azad Jammu and Kashmir.