PM Imran Khan meets with British MPs

On Monday, the representatives of British Members of Parliament met with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, Daily Times reported.

The delegation included Lord Wajid Khan, Naz Shah, and Muhammad Yasin.

The delegation praised the prime minister for strongly opposing the western attitude towards Islam and for taking stern measures for social protection and lifting poverty for the economically and socially backward classes.

The delegation also appreciated the steps taken by the newly elected government for the public welfare in Azad Kashmir.

However, on the occasion, PM Imran Khan maintained that the welfare state and the rule of law were the golden rules of the state of Medina. Adding that the government was taking steps to ensure justice and the rule of law in the country.

The premier further asserted that for the development of society, it is necessary to pay attention to the development of poor classes of society.