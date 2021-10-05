Court extends Aryan Khan’s remand to NCB till Oct 7

MUMBAI: The Esplanade Magistrate’s Court has extended the detainment of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan for another three days till October 7.

Other people in the remand are Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

Three of them were arrested on Sunday from Cordelia, a cruise liner at the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Green Gate in Ballard Pier after it was forced to turn back from its voyage to Goa by NCB following a raid.

The raids produced a haul of 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 grams of MD, the anti-drugs bureau said. The drugs were found hidden in clothes, underwear and purses, reported news agency Press Trust of India, quoting an unnamed official of the anti-drugs bureau.

Aryan Khan was presented by veteran criminal lawyer Satish Maneshinde while Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh represented the NCB.