Teachers play pivotal role in achieving nation’s success: FGTA

ISLAMABAD: Federal Government Teachers Association (FGTA) President, Malik Amir Khan has said that teachers are the architects of the nation who play a pivotal role in achieving the nation’s success and prosperity.

In a special message on World Teachers Day, he said that teachers should never support violence, however, there is need to devise some method to establish discipline. He stressed that teachers must be given their due place and respect to achieve the goal of promoting education in the country.

Malik Amir Khan said that today is the day to pay homage to these great personalities who form an educated nation with dedication, sincerity. Teaching is a sacred profession, which Allah Almighty gave to the prophets for the welfare of humanity, he added. He said that a teacher can take humanity from the lowest to the heights of the sky.

In order to achieve the goal of promoting education, it is necessary to give teachers their due place, adding that even for the training of cadets, they are punished for establishing discipline so there is need of procedures that should be made in that regard. He said children should be given such light penalties including fines, otherwise the discipline of educational institutions will deteriorate.

Teachers are like fathers and never in favor of violence against children in the name of preventing violence, he said. He said that teachers have been given the status of spiritual parents by Islam, so their honor and respect is obligatory on all of us.