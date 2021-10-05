53rd World Military Shooting C’ship 2021 underway at Lahore Garrison: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The 53rd World Military Shooting Championship (Shotgun)-2021 was in progress at Lahore Garrison shooting gallery where the participants were performing in different categories of the competition.

During the championship, the trap qualifier matches for men and women category were held, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release received here on Tuesday.

In the women category Lance Corporal Nateesha Divmini of Sri Lanka scored 53 points in three rounds and secured top position. In the men’s category Lieutenant Colonel Junaid Ali Zulfiqar of Pakistan Army scored 65 points and secured top position.