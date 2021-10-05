Bahawalpur Corps organises 2nd ‘All Pakistan Triathlon’ on October 16

RAWALPINDI: The second “All Pakistan Triathlon” will be organised by the Bahawalpur Corps on October 16, 2021 with the aim to promote sports and create an enabling environment for the youth to have experience sharing in games.

The main purpose of holding the competition was to promote sports in the society and provide opportunities to youth for benefiting from each other’s experiences, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Candidates from the age group of 18 years to 45 years could participate in the sports event and each participant has to take part in all three formats of the events – 300 meters swimming, 20 kilometres cycling, and 10 kilometres cross country running. Each participant has to complete the track at a specific time.

The competition will be open to people from all walks of life including civil society, teachers, university and college students, government employees, Police, Rangers and Pakistan Army personnel. The best performing players in each category would be awarded prizes.