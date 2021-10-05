SHC seeks NADRA’s reply over refusing to issue CNIC to differently-abled girl

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday has given time to National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). SHC has ordered to respond over refusal to issue a CNIC to the differently-abled girl.

At the outset of the hearing, the lawyer of the girl informed the SHC bench that the father of the girl left her in childhood. Since then she lives with her mother.

He said that NADRA is refusing to issue the CNIC without her father’s appearance. If she does not have a CNIC she can not get a vaccination, open a bank account, etc.

The lawyer said that she has a disability certificate. NADRA should have issued her CNIC in the presence of her mother.

The court has given more time to the NADRA to respond to the matter.

Earlier, the SHC had ordered NADRA to issue B-form to the Matriculation student on the basis of her maternal aunt’s CNIC within ten days.

During the hearing, the court asked a lawyer representing the Board of Secondary Education Karachi to explain why a B-form was necessary for issuance of an admit card for exams, to which he replied that it was necessary for a student’s identification.

Petitioner Maham Rahman stated before the court that the board refused to issue her an admit card for exam. Because she didn’t have a B-form that NADRA issues on the basis of parents’ CNICs.