Islamabad reports 86 fresh cases of dengue fever

ISLAMABAD: Dengue hemorrhagic fever has been diagnosed in 86 more people in Islamabad in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, the capital’s rural areas reported 66 new cases. Whereas, the urban areas have reported 20 fresh cases, sources said.

They said the total number of cases reported thus far this season has jumped to 457.

Three patients have died of the mosquito-borne viral infection in Islamabad during the ongoing season, the sources said. They added two of the victims hailed from rural areas while one from an urban area.

On Sept 27, a person died of dengue hemorrhagic fever in Islamabad. The patient, a resident of the capital’s sector G-12, had been under treatment in Holy Family Hospital.