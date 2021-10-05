NAB deputy chairperson allegedly resigns

ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, Hussain Asghar, the National Accountability Bureau Deputy Chairman, has allegedly resigned from his post and submitted his resignation to President Dr Arif Alvi, Daily Times reported.

On the other hand, neither NAB nor in Presidency has confirmed receiving his resignation.

When NAB was asked about it, there was no affirmation that Asghar had resigned. However, sources privy to NAB maintained that the chairperson, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, had not received the deputy chairman’s resignation.

According to the NAB rules, the resignation is sent to the law ministry with the recommendation of the NAB chairman. The law ministry forwards the resignation to the president for the final nod, then the ministry informs an acceptance of the resignation.

Earlier, Hussain Asghar was appointed as the deputy chairman in April 2019.