COAS lauds country’s martyrs for their sacrifices rendered to the country

RAWALPINDI: On Tuesday, during a ceremony held at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has asserted that the sacrifices of the country’s martyrs will not go down the drain, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) quoted.

The army chief said this while honoring military awards to Army personnel for their acts of bravery during operations and laudable services provided to the nation.

However, during the ceremony, almost 47 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), while six officers, seven Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and 12 soldiers were awarded the Tamgha-i-Basalat. Medals of Shuhada were received by their family members, said the ISPR.

While remembering the martyrs and Ghazis, the COAS maintained, “We owe [the] peace and stability of our country to the selfless devotion and sacrifices of these officers and soldiers who are our real heroes.”

He further said that no cause is bigger than sacrificing one’s life for the honor of one’s homeland. Moreover, the COAS praised the brave families of the martyrs for the supreme sacrifices they rendered for the country.

On the other hand, a huge number of senior Army officers and families of awardees were present at the ceremony.