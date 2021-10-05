Pakistan coating industry seeks LCCI’s help to get their issues resolved

Pakistan Coating Association (PCA) Monday sought the help of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) to get their issues resolved at the earliest. A delegation of the PCA called on LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq and gave a detailed briefing on the issues being faced by one of the most important industries of the country.

The delegation was headed by Central Chairman of the Association Moazzam Rasheed while LCCI Executive Committee Members Ali Afzal, Mian Ateeq, Khalid Mehmood, Saleem Asghar Bhatti and Fiaz Haider were also present on the occasion. The PCA delegation members informed the LCCI office-bearers that at present, exports of this industry are more than $100 million. If the Pakistan Coating Industry is made part of Pakistan’s export-oriented sectors and given incentives, exports of this sector can jump to $1 billion.

The PCA delegation said that Pakistan Coating Industry is facing hurdles for the import of solvent by Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Narcotics Control Board. These hurdles should be removed. They said that the cumulative value of exports refunds of the PC industry is around Rs. 1.5 billion for the past three years i.e. 2016 to 2019. These refunds should be paid immediately. LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir assured the delegation that their issue will be taken up with the concerned departments. He said that at a time when COVID-19 has affected all the sectors hard.