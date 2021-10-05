Gold prices decline by Rs300 to Rs114,200 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs300 per tola and was traded at Rs114,200 on Monday against its sale at Rs114,500 in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs257 and was sold at Rs97,908 against its sale at Rs98,165 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat decreased to Rs89,750 from Rs89,985. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1400 and Rs1200.27. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $13 and was traded at $1748 against its sale at $1761.













