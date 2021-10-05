Rupee falls 32 paisa against dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee depreciated by 32 paisa against US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs170.79 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs170.47. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs172.3 and Rs173.3 respectively. Similarly, the price of euro was appreciated by 01 paisa and closed at Rs197.41 against the last day’s trading of Rs197.40, the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.53, whereas an increase of Rs1.98 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British pound, which was traded at Rs231.69 as compared to its last closing of Rs229.71. The exchange rates of Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 08 paisa each to close at Rs46.49 and Rs45.53 respectively.













