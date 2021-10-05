KPEZDMC sets up 14 industrial zones to accelerate commercial activities

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) has set up 14 Industrial Zones in the province, including the merged district, for acceleration of commercial activities through increasing production and creating hundreds of thousands of employment opportunities.

“During the last one and a half year, the period when corona pandemic had badly impacted economic activities, KPEZDMC successfully established 14 industrial zone providing state of the art facilities to investors from across the country and abroad,” disclosed Javed Khattak, CEO KPEZDMC.

Javed apprised that these industrial zones are providing facilities including uninterrupted power supply, efficient road network, water supply, job opportunities for locals, telecom and IT infrastructure, centralized commercial areas, sewerage system.

These facilities are provided round the clock 24/7 without any disruption or break, added CEO KPEZMDC.

The industrial zones are established in Mohmand, D.I.Khan, Jalozai, Nowshera, Chitral, Rashakai, Risalpur, Ghazi and Hattar.

Apart from setting up of 14 industrial zones, work on establishment of four new zones is also in progress and would be completed at the earliest, he added.

These new industrial zones are attracting the attention of investors due to facilities offered by the KP government and a number of production units have already been established and started functioning, Javed continued.

He informed that on October 1, a steel fabrication unit was inaugurated in Mohmand Economic Zone.

The steel fabrication unit is owned by MSK, a lead group in the province in steel and ghee, edible oil sectors.

On the same day, construction of MS Koh e Moar Marble Factory was inaugurated which will be installed by an Italian Marble cutting plant and produce export quality marble. At Risalpur Export Processing Zone a Home Supplies Pvt is operationalized with an overall investment of US dollar one million.

The unit provided employment opportunities to 85 employees and is expected to export its product, mainly household furniture and appliances, of US four million dollars on an annual basis.

These industrial zones are expected to mobilize investment in billions of rupees and create hundreds of thousands of job opportunities.

The Mohmand Economic Zone is expected to generate Rs7.6 billion investment mobilization besides generating 56,000 jobs.

Spread over an area of 350 acres, Mohmand Economic Zone is surrounded by a bomb proof boundary wall constructed at a cost of Rs700 million.

Javed said the government is fully focusing on providing a foolproof secure environment to industrialists who set up their businesses in these industrial zones and in this connection, we have been directed to adopt the policy of ‘no-compromise on quality’.

CEO KPEZDMC said Rasakai Special Economic, spreading over 1000 acres, is 95 percent completed and is expected to generate more than 200,000 jobs for youth. Apart from local investors, a large number of foreign investment companies are expressing interest in the Rasakai Special Zone.

In Hattar, he continued, Pak Steel and Prime Metal Technologies of Italy signed an MoU on September 10 for an investment of US Dollar 50 million to manufacture concrete reinforcement steel bars.

“KPEZDMC is striving day and night to achieve its goal of beginning a new era of industrial revolution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by bringing rapid industrialization and to create employment opportunities for people of the region,” Javed remarked.