Cement sales fall over 12pc in September: APCMA

Total cement despatches during September 2021 decreased to 4.589 million tonnes against 5.225 million tonnes during the same month of the last year, showing a decline of 12.17 percent on a year-on-year basis.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), local cement despatches by the industry during the month of September 2021 were 4.018 million tonnes compared to 4.095 million tonnes in September 2020, showing a reduction of 1.88 percent. Exports despatches suffered a massive decline by 49.45 percent as the volumes reduced from 1.131 million tonnes in September 2020 to 0.572 million tonnes in September 2021.

During September 2021, north-based cement mills dispatched 3.451 million tonnes cement in domestic markets showing a decline of 2.04 percent over 3.523 million tonnes dispatched in September 2020. The south-based mills despatched 567,445 tonnes cement in local markets during September 2021 that was slightly less compared to the despatches of 571,639 tonnes during September 2020.

Exports from north-based mills massively declined by 61.63 percent as the quantities reduced from 287,287 tonnes in September 2020 to 110,245 tonnes in September 2021. Exports from the south also decreased by 45.29 percent to 461,340 tonnes in September 2021 from 843,334 tonnes during the same month last year.

During the first quarter of the current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 12.825 million tonnes that calculates to 5.67 percent lower than 13.596 million tonnes dispatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year. According to the APCMA, domestic uptake of the commodity increased by 3.92 percent to 11.279 million tonnes from 10.853 million tons during July-September 2020 whereas exports during the same period declined by a massive 43.64 percent to 1.546 million tonnes from 2.743 million tonnes during July-September 2020.

The north-based mills despatched 9.483 million tonnes cement domestically during the first quarter of current fiscal year showing a slight increase of 0.22 percent than cement despatches of 9.463 million tonnes during July-September 2020. Exports from the north declined by 37.69 percent to 387,667 tonnes during July- September 2021 compared with 622,186 tonnes exported during the same period last year.

Domestic shipments by the south-based mills during July – September 2021 were 1.795 million tonnes showing a healthy increase of 29.15 percent over 1.39 million tonnes cement dispatched during the same period of last fiscal year.