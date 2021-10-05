Aijaz Aslam finds success as entrepreneur

After the successful launch of his natural and herbal skincare range, actor, producer and entrepreneur Aijaz Aslam has introduced new skin care and health care products to his natural and herbal products range.

Through his skincare line he aims to provide natural and organic solutions for all. The premium brand from the actor will now also comprise of the age rewind face wash, face serum and face cream. Infused with vitamin C and orange goodness, these products offer anti-ageing solution for individuals of every age.

“After the overwhelming response I received for my skin care products I decided to venture into health care products as well,” stated Aijaz Aslam at the launch of his new line. “These products are all natural and organic, making them both easy and effective to use. I believe organic products are the best, safe & effective for everyone ”

The products are now exclusively available to purchase online at www.aijazaslam.com, and daraz.pk and all the outlets of WB Hemani across Pakistan

Aijaz Aslam is a very well-known Pakistani actor and model who made his debut in acting in the year 1993. With back to back hit projects such as Uraan, Nand, Log kia Kahen Gye, Cheekh, and Qismat Ka Likha along with movies like 50 Crore, Chambeli 2, Apni Apni Love Story and Raasta, it’s no secret that Aijaz Aslam has made a name for himself. The actor has also been awarded the best actor award for the drama serial Khwaab Sare in the 8th PAA Awards, London, on HUM TV in the year 2016 along with outstanding achievement award for the drama Cheekh in the 10th Pakistan Achievement Awards International in the year 2019. Apart from establishing his career as a successful actor, Aijaz Aslam also has his own brand by the name of Aijaz Aslam.