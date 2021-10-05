Mansha Pasha’s funny suggestion for Neelum Muneer

Actress Mansha Pasha, who is also married to young politician and social activist Jibran Nasir, recently appeared on an online show.

Talking to the host Ahsan Khan, Mansha gave a funny suggestion to her fellow actress Neelum Muneer.

Talking about Neelum, Mansha said, “Neelum is professional, she is so good what should I say to her, I would rather say do work with someone other than Ahsan Khan, which she is doing nowadays but I would say this she should work other than you, she’s still working with you a lot, I think”

Noor Hassan also asked Ahsan that if Neelum wants to work with him or he chooses to work with her, to which Ahsan said that he loves working with Neelum she is on his top favourite list.