Rap Demon’s lyrics aims to empower youth

“Why Not Meri Jaan” is a sequel to its previous version but what does it mean? What message does it convey to people, especially our youth?

Why is it becoming so popular here and what is the reason for the success of Pepsi’s new campaign.

“Why Not Meri Jaan” is a campaign which has turned into a movement. The movement questions societal pressure, challenges stereotypes and poses a question ‘Why Not’ to those who disapprove. The campaign really focuses more on the youth, because they are in that rebellious phase and often do things that go against societal norms. At every step of the way, their actions are questioned, so it encourages them to ask the question “Why Not Meri Jaan”.

The youth in the sub-continent are subjected to more pressure, on jobs, studies and career choices. To battle this stigma, Pepsi launched their TVC campaign ‘Why Not Meri Jaan’ to empower Pakistan’s youth, to have faith in themselves and their skills and choices.

It has taken its campaign and filled it with the soul of rap music. Rap music itself is motivating, pushes people to be better and stand up for themselves. This way the message its trying to convey is perfectly being transmitted through rap and its lyrics. As a result, the message sticks longer to the kids. Using artists like Rap Demon itself is a motivating story in itself. From an independent artist to being taken under Pepsi’s wings.

The popularity of this particular TVC campaign is very unique. It asks a question, most people don’t ask or are afraid to ask. It has tried to normalise this question and want people especially the youth to ask more often, or do what they think is right. It along with Rap Demon have dared to question stereotypes. Lyrics like “Mein lawyer nahi tou mein actor, Mein doctor nahi tou mein Rapper” have given a message to the youth that you can be anybody you decide and do not need to conform to societal norms and can pursue a career in anything else.