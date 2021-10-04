Fauji Fertilizer takes part in Dubai Expo 2020

Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFCL), Pakistan’s foremost conglomerate and leading fertilizer manufacturing and marketing business, has disclosed its official sponsorship of the Pakistan Pavilion – the country’s largest foreign exhibition feature at Dubai Expo 2020. Around 192 countries are participating in the expo and a footfall of over 25 million visitors is anticipated between 1st October 2021 – 31st March 2022.

Themed as “the Hidden Treasure”, FFCL through its collaboration on Dubai Expo intends not only to capitalise upon this prospecting opportunity of presenting Pakistan’s soft image on the international arena, but also promote its own diversified portfolio of core business, renewable energy, processed food products, food security and specialised technical services through its premier business concerns such as FFC, FFCEL, FFFL, FACE and OLIVE during the six-month expo.