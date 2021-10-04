Boost Your Personality With These Mesmerizing Conatural/HSY Perfumes!

Fragrances hold a lot of benefits for both your mind and body. They boost your self-esteem making you feel more confident and attractive, while also playing their part to maintain your personal hygiene.

The scent you select tells a great deal about your persona as well. It contributes to adding more layers to your personality because of which reason it is important for you to be selective in choosing the right scent for you.

For this very purpose, we have compiled a list of the best perfumes in Pakistan from which you can choose a perfume that best suits you or your loved ones.



Conatural brings us the most reasonable perfume range made according to international standards that you can find in Pakistan. They are very gentle to the skin as they do not consist of any harsh chemicals. What’s even better? Their scents will stimulate your mood and senses, making you more attractive, cheerful and energetic.

Notably, wearing the right scent for the right occasion is very important for women. This is so because scents lift your spirit and bring out the best in you. Here are some very good options to choose from:



This is definitely the type of perfume that won’t let you forget its unique scent. Its fragrance will let you remember every little detail about the time you wore it.

It comes in a very enchanting red design and has a strong scent. The top notes include citrus, leaf, and pear. On the other hand, the heart notes consist of flowery scents such as rose and white flowers. While the base notes consist of cedarwood, cosmetic and woody.

More to your delight, the packaging is exquisite and lures you into the embrace of romance. The price is also quite reasonable despite its gorgeous scent.



This perfume displays a very dainty and feminine design. In soft petal pink color, it is an ideal choice for many women. It has a sweet fruity scent that evokes the touch of a lady.

Moreover, its top notes include citrus, peach, and pear while the heart notes include freesia, lily of the valley, and violet. When it comes to the base notes, they include musk, powdery and woody.

What’s more? This fragrance for women comes in the standard 100 ml bottle and the pricing is very reasonable as well. The alluring scent along with beautiful and elegant packaging makes it a number one choice for women.



This tantalizing perfume comes with an enchanting design that evokes both femininity and confidence in young women. The 100 ml eau de parfum for women bottle beholds an exquisite and luxurious scent that refreshes your mind.

When talking about its top notes, they are of bergamot, grapefruit, and tagete flower. Other than that, its heart notes include rose, jasmine, and cyclamen, and the base notes are cypress, patchouli, sandalwood, and oakmoss.

Perfumes are nothing short of an accessory not only for women but for men too. They have also become the most popular grooming product since they boost confidence and give depths to your personality.

Unfortunately, most men’s perfumes are quite similar with the same strong scent but Conatural gives you a unique range for men’s perfume. Each design is different from the other and takes you on a mesmerizing aromatic journey. Here are their details:



Empire is a very sophisticated design available in the standard 100 ml bottle. The bottle itself gives a powerful aura of a leader. The scent is that of a leader and strives to bring out the royal side of you.

Adding more to this, the top notes of this manly scent are bergamot, black current, and cardamom. The heart notes are geranium, lavender, and freesia whereas the base notes are lavender, cedar wood, leather, and musk.

This fragrance evokes authority and power inside you, along with a guarantee to leave a memorable impression on all others around you.

The vibe of this perfume is very exotic and takes you on a journey far beyond your dreams. It comes in a very attractive emerald-colored bottle.

Its heart notes are very refreshing and include amber, lavender, and sage. When considering the top notes, they are of bergamot, leafy, and plum while the base notes include cashmere, cedarwood, and moss.

What’s even better? This exquisite fragrance for men has a discreet and powerful scent that gives you the confidence you need to take on the world. You will definitely receive a lot of compliments while wearing this.

The Takeaway:

The perfume range presented by Conatural and HSY is both unique and alluring. Any one of them can become your signature scent. You can also order them online or get them from stores all across the country.